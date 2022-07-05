Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Schoolhouse in the Summer

Summer in the Schoolhouse: Reading & Writing

Fri, July 8, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 10-11 a.m.

Jump back in time to 1890 and see if you can keep up with a 19th century reading and writing lesson!! Class will be taught by our own school marm or master, straight out of the past. Costumes welcome; see you at summer school! $5 per child. Space is limited. Registration is required by July 14 at ccfpd.org. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Current public health guidelines will be followed; programs may be altered or cancelled due to weather or COVID-19 related concerns. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Summer Concert Series

CANDY FOSTER AND THE SHADES OF BLUE

5-7PM

Rayburn Purnell Shelter, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve



Take Me Fishing with the American Fisheries Society

Sat, July 9, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Walnut Hill Shelter, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 9-11 a.m.

We are teaming up with the American Fisheries Society from the University of Illinois to host a morning of free fishing fun for the whole family! Students will have stations set up for all ages to learn about the fish species and aquatic life of Homer Lake, complete a craft, play games, and more. Kids will also have the chance to win awards and prizes. Basic fishing instruction will be available for beginners. Cane poles and bait will be available to use, but you are welcome to bring your own. All event fishing is catch-and-release. Adult supervision of children 15 and under is required. FREE. All Ages. Current public health guidelines will be followed; programs may be altered or cancelled due to weather or COVID-19 related concerns. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

