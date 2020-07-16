School is IN for the summer at Lakeland College

Summer is right around the corner. Make your child’s summer one to remember with some online educational fun at Lake Land College’s virtual Summer College for Youth program.

Summer College for Youth will be offered via Zoom or FaceBook Live throughout the months of July and August. The virtual Summer College for Youth is categorized by art, music, photography, theatre, and STEM.

Courses in art include Paint Like the Masters: Van Gogh, and Animal Portraits! Learn to Draw & Paint Animals. Paint Like the Masters: Van Gogh will be offered on July 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. and three step by step 1.5-hour video classes will be available to watch that will be immediately released following the course. Animal Portraits! Learn to Draw & Paint Animals will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning July 7, 2020 with focus on a different animal each week. Both courses are for the ages 8+, and will be held via FaceBook. Students will be able to invite friends and family to view their finished projects in a virtual gallery.

Courses in music include Beginning Ukulele, Beginning Acoustic Guitar, Beginning Electric Guitar, Advanced Techniques in Electric Guitar, Intro to Fingerstyle Guitar, and Music Theory for Guitarists. Each 8-week course will be available via Zoom on Saturdays, July 11, 2020 – August 29, 2020 between noon – 3 p.m. The instructor will contact each registrant to reserve a ½ hour time slot per week of the course.

Courses in photography include Creative Photography and Common Mistakes in Portraiture. Creative Photography will be offered via FaceBook Live on July 20, 2020 from 1 – 1:30 p.m. Common Mistakes in Portraiture will also be offered via FaceBook Live on July 27, 2020 from 1 – 1:30 p.m. Both courses are for ages 13-18. Students will be able to invite friends and family to view their finished projects in a virtual gallery.

Theatre 101 will be offered this summer via Zoom. Classes will be grouped together by age. The six-week session will be from July 27 – Sept. 3, 2020. For ages 8-10, class will be on Mondays from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Ages 11-14 will participate on Thursdays from 5:30 – 7 p.m. For ages 15-18, class will be on Mondays from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

All children are invited to Camp Invention Connect, an online program offered through a partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This non-profit organization is dedicated to piquing curiosity and advancing the future of innovation and STEM. Campers will receive at-home kits and program activities are led by experienced, local educators. Participants will be inspired by the world-changing inventors that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Opportunities are available for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade.

To register for the art, music, photography, and theatre courses, visit lakelandcollege.edu/learn and select “Summer College for Youth.” To register for Camp Invention Connect, visit invent.org/connect or call 800-968-4332.

For more information, contact Jackie Wake, professional development support, at 217-234-5087 or jwake@lakelandcollege.edu.