Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re talking Scholastic Teachables, an online resource that is targeted at teachers, parents, and caregivers of kids K-8 level with the Effingham Public Library. The library is able to provide these teachables free to the community.

Anyone can be included; they just need to contact our library directly for the login/password.

Here’s the link: https://www.effinghamlibrary.org/no-card-needed/