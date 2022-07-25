Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

A local boutique is turning two and ready to celebrate! Here’s more from owner, Roxanne Street.

I opened a store called BLEEP and Giggles! A gift boutique for the women who rule the world and the people that love her through it.

Where did you come up with the name?

I wanted to create a space for people to put the weight of the world down for a little bit. Come in and LAUGH, embrace that life it NOT perfect and lean into that it means to live as a woman in todays world.

We have everything gift. We are the one-stop shop for all things OMG!

UPCOMING EVENT:

SnG just turned TWO!!!!!

Come in and enjoy 20% off one item! NO EXCLUSIONS! (Yes that includes Consuela!)

Schitts & Giggles Gift Boutique

217-893-1988

107 N Kentucky Ave

Rantoul, IL 61866