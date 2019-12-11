Scalloped Potatoes with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
It’s a modern twist on a classic potato casserole dish…. guest chef, Natalie Kenny Marquez is whipping up scalloped potatoes in the CI Kitchen today.
Scalloped Potatoes
I’ve put an * by the items I can purchase at my Illinois farmers market.
INGREDIENTS
8 potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8 slices*
1 teaspoon Maldon Salt Flakes
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup milk
3 tablespoons Maille Dijon Mustard
3 cloves minced garlic*
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat your oven to 350 degree.
- In a 9×13-inch casserole dish, layer the potatoes, and season with the salt flakes and pepper.
- On your stovetop, in a saucepan, whisk together the cream, milk, mustard, garlic, and butter. Continue to whisk until the mixture just comes to a boil.
- Pour the cream over the potatoes in the casserole dish.
- Cover the casserole dish with foil and bake for 1 hour.
- After the hour, remove the foil and sprinkle the potatoes with the Parmesan cheese.
- Return the casserole dish to the oven and bake for another 30 minutes or so – or until the cheese is golden brown, the creamy mixture is bubbling, and the potatoes are tender.
- Serve alongside your favorite holiday meat dish, or bring as a potluck side dish and watch how these potatoes quickly become the crowd’s favorite!