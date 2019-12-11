Scalloped Potatoes with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a modern twist on a classic potato casserole dish…. guest chef, Natalie Kenny Marquez is whipping up scalloped potatoes in the CI Kitchen today.

I’ve put an * by the items I can purchase at my Illinois farmers market.

INGREDIENTS

8 potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8 slices*

1 teaspoon Maldon Salt Flakes

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons Maille Dijon Mustard

3 cloves minced garlic*

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS