Breaking News
Teenager facing charges for two shootings

Scalloped Potatoes with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:
FAMILY TO TABLE WEBSITE_1531338532628.PNG.jpg

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a modern twist on a classic potato casserole dish…. guest chef, Natalie Kenny Marquez is whipping up scalloped potatoes in the CI Kitchen today.

Scalloped Potatoes

I’ve put an * by the items I can purchase at my Illinois farmers market.

INGREDIENTS

8 potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8 slices*

1 teaspoon Maldon Salt Flakes

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons Maille Dijon Mustard

3 cloves minced garlic*

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degree.
  • In a 9×13-inch casserole dish, layer the potatoes, and season with the salt flakes and pepper.
  • On your stovetop, in a saucepan, whisk together the cream, milk, mustard, garlic, and butter. Continue to whisk until the mixture just comes to a boil.
  • Pour the cream over the potatoes in the casserole dish.
  • Cover the casserole dish with foil and bake for 1 hour.
  • After the hour, remove the foil and sprinkle the potatoes with the Parmesan cheese.
  • Return the casserole dish to the oven and bake for another 30 minutes or so – or until the cheese is golden brown, the creamy mixture is bubbling, and the potatoes are tender.
  • Serve alongside your favorite holiday meat dish, or bring as a potluck side dish and watch how these potatoes quickly become the crowd’s favorite!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss