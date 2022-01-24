Say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day with a ribeye dinner from The Butcher Shop

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The Butcher Shop in Charleston is a local Butcher Shop featuring USDA choice meats as well as a variety of unique specialty items.

We also have freezers full of side items, specialty cheeses, desserts

Specialty items – stuffed chicken breasts, etc.
Ready made meals – Italian beef, fajitas, etc.
Freezer section – desserts
Fish for lent season coming up
Call ahead; curbside delivery
Customer favorites {beer cheese and pretzels}
Valentine’s special – $35.99

Valentines Day special $28.99
Two 12 oz ribeyes and two twice baked potatoes plus two mini cheesecakes

The Butcher Shop
507 7th Street, Charleston, IL 61920

http://www.thebutchershopcharleston.com

