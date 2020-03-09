Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Chix in Training trainer, Michelle Potenberg, is back with details on her upcoming sessions held at the Savoy Rec Center.

Savoy Chix “Think Spring!” Camp – begins 3/23, till 4/17. MWF at 5AM at Savoy Rec Center

We’ll be using Bender Balls and loop bands. Participants can buy their own or borrow from the Rec Center during class.



Barbell Chix is currently in session, and the next session begins 4/2. Meets Thurs at 5AM and Sun at 4:30PM at PhaseLine Crossfit in Champaign.

Beginners are welcome! We focus on movements first, weight on the bar second. so we’ll always begin with the very basics!

