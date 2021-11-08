Savoy Chix in Training and Barbell Chix with Michelle Potenberg

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Chix Trainer, Michelle Potenberg, joins us with details on her classes focus on group fitness, strength training, and barbell training.

Chix is an all women group, meeting early mornings for classes that run in multi-week sessions. The classes are appropriate for all levels of fitness; lots of modifications available. The group is a very inclusive, encouraging, and positive atmosphere that builds friendships and fitness. We have a lot of fun and laughter at 5AM!

I help women build healthy habits, set goals, and move with good form and technique to get stronger and more confident. People often ask if the classes are for beginners–absolutely, yes! Both Savoy and Barbell Chix are open to beginners. Fitness is for everyone!

I am particularly proud of the Barbell Chix program, as many times, women have never had the opportunity to learn about barbell work, and it’s exciting to see them go from timid to incredibly bold in their lifts.

All women

We meet early AM (5am) so no conflicts with mtgs or practices or games

We work on healthy habits outside of classes–food, sleep, work, mobility. And Savoy Chix pulls in a spiritual component as well.

Savoy Chix – BOGO (Buy One Give One) Camp in December. 8 days. MTuW+F from 12/6-12/17. 5AM @ Savoy Rec Center. $80 (gets two ladies registered)

Barbell Chix – next 5 week session begins 11/18. $120 Runs thru 12/19. Meets Thursdays at 5AM & Sundays at 4:30PM @ Phaseline Crossfit gym.

Barbell Chix meets at Phaseline Crossfit

2702 Hundman Drive

Savoy Chix meets at Savoy Rec Center

402 Graham Drive

Savoy, IL