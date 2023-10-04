Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Fall has arrived, bringing with it the excitement of football, tailgating, and, of course, mouthwatering sub sandwiches. Join us in the CI Kitchen as we welcome guest chef Anita Dukeman to share her culinary expertise and take us on a delicious journey through the world of subs.

Unveiling the Sub’s Rich History

Before we dive into the delectable details of crafting the perfect Italian sub, Anita will regale us with the intriguing history of these beloved sandwiches. Ever wondered how subs got their name and became an essential part of our culinary landscape? Stay tuned to discover their fascinating origins.

The Italian Sub: A Masterpiece in Layering

As any sandwich aficionado knows, the secret to a remarkable sub lies in the art of layering. Anita will guide us through the meticulous process of creating the ultimate Italian sub sandwich. Picture this: layers of Italian-style meats, fresh vegetables, and a sublime sub dressing that ties it all together. Your taste buds are in for a treat!

Teens Cook Class: Fall Soup and Sandwiches

Anita has something special in store for young budding chefs. She’ll be promoting her Teens Cook class, “Fall Soup and Sandwiches,” scheduled for October 21st from 11:30 AM to 1 PM at the Arthur Public Library. It’s a fantastic opportunity for teens to sharpen their culinary skills while embracing the flavors of the season.

Recipe Preview: Italian Sub

Want a sneak peek at what’s cooking with Anita? Here’s a glimpse of the Italian sub recipe she’ll be sharing: