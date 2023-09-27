Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today, Guest Chef, Adam Wisnewski, has a delightful treat for you – Stuffed Pretzel Buns inspired by the World’s Largest Folk Festival. These little surprise packages are perfect for Oktoberfest parties, afternoon treats, or cozy autumn dinners.

Ingredients:

1 cup water (100°F)

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons (or 2 packages) of yeast

2 1/2 cups flour (plus more, as needed)

Pan spray

Cornmeal

8 small cubes each of ham and cheddar

1 egg

1 teaspoon water

8 cups water

1/2 cup baking soda

Coarse salt (for topping)

Instructions:

Heat water in a microwave-safe container until near boiling.

In a mixing bowl, add water, butter, brown sugar, and salt. Stir until the butter melts. Ensure water cools to about 100°F.

Add yeast and let it blossom for about 5 minutes.

Add flour and knead for 5-6 minutes, adding more flour as needed until the dough is smooth and slightly tacky. Allow it to rise for about an hour, until doubled in size.

Prepare a baking pan with pan spray and cornmeal.

Divide the dough into 6 balls. Flatten a dough ball, add a piece of ham and cheese, seal the edges, and shape into a bun. Place them on the pan and let rest for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Boil 8 cups of water in a pot and stir in baking soda.

Simmer the buns in the water for 20 seconds on each side, then place them back on the pan.

Brush the buns with an egg wash, make knife marks, sprinkle with coarse salt.

Bake until browned (18-20 minutes), then let them rest for 5 minutes before serving.

For more delectable recipes and culinary adventures, visit Adam Wisnewski’s website here or follow him on Facebook and Instagram. Adam Wisnewski, the Cook and Owner at Breakfast, Life, and Dinner, has been delighting taste buds for 43 years, offering cooking classes, event meals, and a unique weekly in-home meal service that puts the joy and wonder of cooking back into your life.