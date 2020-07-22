Saint Louis, MO. (NEXSTAR)

Kim Underwood grew up in Rantoul and has been living in Saint Louis for 18 years. In May of 2019 she was diagnosed with a soft tissue Sarcoma. Having never heard of it before and all of a sudden, it turned her world upside down!

Here’s more from Kim:

After a very invasive skin flap surgery which left me non weight bearing on my right side for almost 2 months, 3 additional surgeries, 40 radiation treatments, 4 months of daily hyperbaric oxygen therapy, 8 months of weekly wound debriding and various other procedures, I’m THRILLED to say that in January I was declared CANCER FREE!

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month and I want to take a moment to spotlight and say THANK YOU to all of the AMAZING doctors at Siteman Cancer Center, Dr. Hirbe, Dr. Spraker, Dr. Cipriano, Dr. Brogan, & Dr. Boyer who took great care to put an amazing plan in place for me!







I had amazing support through my church, my friends and my work (the Joy FM community). There is an annual Sarcoma Race that I had a team participate in. The even raised $170,000! This year I will actually get to participate and walk! Last year I was in radiation.







If anyone wants to follow along. I named my tumor, “Roger” so the page is called, Bye Bye Roger! https://www.facebook.com/groups/262088091279303