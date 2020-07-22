Sarcoma Awareness Month

Saint Louis, MO. (NEXSTAR)

Kim Underwood grew up in Rantoul and has been living in Saint Louis for 18 years. In May of 2019 she was diagnosed with a soft tissue Sarcoma. Having never heard of it before and all of a sudden, it turned her world upside down!

Here’s more from Kim:

After a very invasive skin flap surgery which left me non weight bearing on my right side for almost 2 months, 3 additional surgeries, 40 radiation treatments, 4 months of daily hyperbaric oxygen therapy, 8 months of weekly wound debriding and various other procedures, I’m THRILLED to say that in January I was declared CANCER FREE!

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month and I want to take a moment to spotlight and say THANK YOU to all of the AMAZING doctors at Siteman Cancer Center, Dr. Hirbe, Dr. Spraker, Dr. Cipriano, Dr. Brogan, & Dr. Boyer who took great care to put an amazing plan in place for me!

I had amazing support through my church, my friends and my work (the Joy FM community). There is an annual Sarcoma Race that I had a team participate in. The even raised $170,000! This year I will actually get to participate and walk! Last year I was in radiation.

If anyone wants to follow along. I named my tumor, “Roger” so the page is called, Bye Bye Roger! https://www.facebook.com/groups/262088091279303

