Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival going virtual in 2020

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

With the holiday season approaching, plans are well underway for the 22nd annual Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival, a virtual event this year.

This year’s Holiday Festival is currently underway with T-shirt and face mask sales on the auction website and continues with the addition of coupons for Fraser Fir Christmas trees and fresh greenery from Hager Tree Farm, as well as Memory Star Ornaments.





The online auction site features more than 100 items, decorated by area residents, businesses and Sarah Bush Lincoln employees. These items, including the always popular 4-foot trees and home décor items, are available for preview starting at 8 am Monday, November 9, with bidding available from 8 am, Thursday, November 12, until 8 pm, Monday, November 16.

The Festival will host a Live Auction Event in place of its annual Gala, which features 12 elite items. These items will be available for bid starting at 8 am on Saturday, November 14, with final bids taken during the Live Auction Event from 6 to 7 pm on Sunday, November 15. Stokes Auctioneer Jeff Kingsbury will ensure a fun time as people place their final bids from the comfort of their homes. To participate in the Live Auction Event a $50 donation can be made on the auction website or by calling the SBL Health Foundation at 217 258-2511.

Net proceeds from this year’s Holiday Festival will support Sarah Bush Lincoln Children’s Dental Program, which provides dental care at no cost to children that qualify. SBL Dental Services partners with area schools and health departments to provide preventive and restorative dental care, plus oral hygiene education, across East Central Illinois.

Memory Star ornaments offer participants an opportunity to honor a loved one and support Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln. Purchase a Memory Star for $30 or make a tribute gift to help Lincolnland Hospice extend its services to patients and families throughout its 20-county service area by contacting the SBL Health Foundation at 217 258-2511. Memory Stars can also be purchased at www.sarahbush.org/ holiday festival. The order deadline is November 16. Memory Star ornaments will be mailed in early December.