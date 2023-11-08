Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

This weekend Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation is kicking off their 25th Annual Holiday Festival! Dr. John Lauer, Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Services and Kim Lockart, Special Event Officer has all the details for you to join the mission.

Sarah Bush Lincoln is a prominent non-profit healthcare organization located in downstate Illinois. It operates a two-hospital system, consisting of Sarah Bush Lincoln based in Mattoon, IL which has 169 beds, and SBL Fayette County Hospital based in Vandalia, IL, with 25 beds.

There is mental health crisis in the United States and locally. Sarah Bush Lincoln is inviting you to support SBL behavioral health services by participating in this year’s festival. In recent years, Sarah Bush Lincoln has seen an unprecedented rise in demand for mental health services. Last fiscal year alone, there were 13,371 visits to the SBL outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic. That’s why SBL is committed to improving access to patients and expanding education in schools.

Net proceeds from the SBL Holiday Festival will support SBL Behavioral Health Services.

The online auction has more than 80 items up for sale, as well as t-shirts, Hager Tree Farm coupons and Memory Star Ornaments. There is something for everyone.

Many adults don’t seek care from mental health providers due to no or minimal insurance. Others who have sought help are often unable to pay for medications, including those needed in an emergency. Meanwhile, depression among area students continues to climb.

To better serve the needs of both adults and children, SBL is renovating a larger space allowing us to bring together all outpatient services under one, larger roof, including assistance for those seeking help with drug or alcohol addiction. Patients will receive the care they need, carefully monitored by a provider.

Support of the 2023 Holiday Festival will help provide emergent needs for uninsured, resources for providers to use in therapy, assist in funding school assemblies to address the increasing mental health and substance abuse crises facing our youth, and more.

Ways to Support:

Online Auction

8 am, Friday, Nov. 10 through 8 pm, Monday, November 13, 2023

Open to the public.

This year’s online auction will feature more than 80 items designed by Sarah Bush Lincoln employees, area residents and businesses, including a wide-variety of home décor and holiday items, handmade wooden trees, fresh greens from Hager Tree Farm and much more.

Purchase Holiday Festival T-Shirts & Hager Tree Farm Coupons

Gala and Live Auction

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

5:30 pm – Cocktails and Auction Preview

7 pm – Dinner & Live Auction

The Live Auction will feature 30 elite items with Stokes Auctioneer Shawn Hamilton and Emcee Joe Dively, Chairman & CEO of First Mid, adding fun and excitement. This year’s event will be held at Unique Suites in Charleston. Tickets are $85 each and can be purchased from the SBL Health Foundation at 217-258-2511.

Make a Donation or Purchase Gala Tickets

Memory Star Ornament

Celebrate the memory of a loved one or recognize a Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice caregiver that was particularly kind while supporting an endowment for SBL’s new Hospice House.

Christmas is a wonderful occasion to honor or thank someone. Purchasing a $35 Memory Star ornament or making a tribute gift also helps patients throughout our 22-county service area afford their stay in the SBL Hospice House. Most insurance companies pay for nursing care, but not room and board. Orders are due by Monday, November 13, 2023.

For more information about the Holiday Festival or a Memory Star Ornament, call the SBL Health Foundation at 217-258-2511.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation

1005 Health Center Dr.,

Mattoon, IL 61938

www.sarahbush.org