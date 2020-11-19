Santa’s Stash Raffle with Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Chamber has a couple of initiatives they are working on to encourage folks to shop local this holiday season. With the on-going effects of COVID, it is so important to support our local retailers and businesses this holiday season – the overall health of our local economy depends on it.

One of the initiatives is our Santa’s Stash Raffle – which will be a raffle for the ultimate holiday gift basket with items from retailers all over Champaign County. The other, is a campaign, explaining why shopping local matters.