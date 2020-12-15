Santa’s Drive Thru-Workshop benefits Crisis Nursery

Urbana, Ill. WCIA

Over the weekend a new holiday event raised over 28 thousand dollars (and counting!) for Crisis Nursery.

Christie Clinic and other sponsors helped organize Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop after Crisis Nursery’s Annual Children’s Holiday Shop was canceled due to COVID-19.

Families had the opportunity to drive through the Champaign County Fairgrounds, stay in their cars for a photo with Santa, and look out for golden raffle tickets hidden in take-home goodie bags.

While the event was free, people were encouraged to give 15 dollars at the nursery’s “giving tree” or donate toys, diapers, wipes, and formula.

