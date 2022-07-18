Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Salvation Army’s mission is to serve human needs in His Name without discrimination. We served over 65,000 people in 2021 in Champaign County. We served over 9200 in Vermilion County since Covid began.

The Salvation Army is ranked the 2nd Top Charity Organization per The Chronicle of Philanthropy

The Salvation Army is ranked the 3rd Top Charity according to Forbes.

We do not have a CEO. Our organization is run by Ministers who make a covenant with God and earn very little salary. They don’t own homes or cars. They dedicate their lives to serving God and helping people in need in our communities all over the world. Over 86 cents of every dollar donated to the Salvation Army goes back to the people in need.

Upcoming Events:

Back to School at local Walmarts for elementary and middle school children, first weekend of August (5th,6th,7th)

Back to School at local Dollar Trees for Veteran families (Operation Homefront back to school brigade) now thru Aug 5th.

Danville: 3 Employment Workshops this summer w/ Co-Host Goodwill of Danville

Champaign: Job Fair & Career Expo August 17th w/ Co-Host Express Employment Professionals.

Financial Literacy Workshops in Sept (both locations) with Edward Jones and Commerce Bank.

The Salvation Army of Champaign & Vermilion Counties

217 607-9445

2212 N. Market Street Champaign, IL 61822

855 E. Fairchild St. Danville, IL 61832

http://SAChampaign.org