Salad Extraordinaire with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s almost summer! It’s time to break up with comfort food and bring out some healthy salads.

We will discus what exactly is in the box or bag of “Spring Mix” in the lettuce section of the produce department.

We will prepare Salad Extraordinaire using Mandy’s House Dressing from Mandy’s Gourmet Salads cookbook (my new favorite).

Salad Extraordinaire

Ingredients

2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1 1/2 cups spring greens

1/2 cup arugula

1/2 avocado, diced

1/4 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup shredded carrot

1/4 cup sliced strawberries

1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/2 cup pita chips (optional)

2 Tablespoons pumpkin seeds

1 Tablespoon sesame seeds (I use black and white)

1/3 cup Mandy’s House Dressing

For the full set of instructions and the recipe for Mandy’s House Dressing, visit Anita’s website HERE.

