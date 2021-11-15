Saint Thomas More madrigals prepping for Christmas show

The High School of Saint Thomas More invites you to their Madrigal Dinner Feast on Friday December 10th and Saturday December 11th at 7:00 pm to celebrate the Christmas Season. Tickets are $30 each and include a dinner of chicken breast or pork loin with mushroom sauce, roasted potatoes, and green beans, plus salad, dinner rolls, and dessert. There is also a vegetarian option of a portobello mushroom steak.

Tickets are on sale now and end December 2, 2021. Order online at http://stmmusicanddrama.ludus.com; however, if you have any questions, please email the Music and Drama Boosters at mad@hs-stm.org.

