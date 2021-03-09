Saint Patrick’s Day Car Parade with Alzheimer’s Association

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association is doing all virtual programming to reach out during th pandemic. On March 18th we have our Spring into healthy living day that will talk about building brain health, And we have several support groups, two of which are specialized a new one for those with early son-set and one for male caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association is here for you, our helpline can always be reached and we are here for your dementia journey.

We would love to have others join us for our St. Patrick’s Day car parade on March 17th, we are meeting at 1;45 at Synergy home care and the parade will last about 2 hours. This is a covid safe event, you remain in your car the whole time and we will drive past facilities (the route has been set) to wave to the seniors. If you would like to join you can email me or find our fb event!

https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_chapter&scid=1740