CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Calling all Cardinals fans! ESPN 93.5 morning show host Stevie Jay introduces the Cardinal Caravan as they passed through Champaign, IL. Diana Ducey joins us today with event details.

Happening Friday, January 12th, St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to town. Find them at the iHotel and Conference Center located at (1900 S. First St. Champaign, IL) Stevie Jay will introduce the Cardinal Caravan at 12pm with the program featuring questions and answers from fans.

Cardinal fans will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of baseball and get up close and personal with some of their favorite players. Featured players are Jordan Walker, Andre Pallante, Packy Naughton, and Victor Scott II. Alumni players are Bengie Molina (Brother of Yadi) and Brad Thompson. Emceeing is Chip Caray (Grandson of Harry Caray).

Raffle tickets will be sold so attendees at this free event can win prizes brought in by the St. Louis Cardinals organization (Jerseys, Tickets to games, Calendars, etc.). Restoration Urban Ministries will be the charity featured.

Event Details: