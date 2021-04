The SAA Collective–now located in Downtown Springfield–exhibits the work of Springfield Art Association’s juried artist members. Holding 7 rotating exhibitions per year, there is always something new to see. The gallery is free and open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays 11am to 5pm.

For more information on the new gallery, click here. Or visit them at the address below:

105 N. Fifth St., Springfield, IL 62701

https://www.springfieldart.org