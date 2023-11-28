Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ryan Frost, ciLiving co-host hits the road to discover stories, like the story behind the owner and brand of Mrs. Emily.

Emily, owner of Mrs. Emily, studied fashion design, as a young bride, at Southern Illinois University. Her and her husband and then moved to New York City, where she worked for bridal designer Amsale Aberra, before starting my company in 2010, as a way to be a wife and mom alongside fashion designer.

She is passionate about simplifying dressing routines, while increasing confidence. At Mrs. Emily’s you’ll find a shop full of meaningful graphic tees, chic elastic waist skirts, and thoughtful accessories.

After years of making garments custom to client’s measurements, she developed her unique size chart and began manufacturing in India and Bangladesh. She has a personal relationship with these small family-owned workshops, which offer employees fair pay, healthcare and childcare. The caliber of product she is able to make together, is truly mind-blowing.

Her daughter is 12 years old, and her brand is 14 years old. My business has allowed me to be a mom, wife, and designer in tandem. We now live in Champaign, Illinois where I draft my original patterns by hand, and cut and sew designs on a small fleet of industrial sewing machines in my home studio.

