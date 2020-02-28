“Run For Your Wife” coming to Myers Dinner Theatre

Hillsboro, IN. (WCIA)

Myers Dinner Theatre is gearing up for another great show… “Run For Your Wife.”

A taxi driver gets away with having two wives in different areas of London because of his irregular work schedule. His wives love him because he’s the sweetest, most lovable and cheerful husband in the world. Until one day he does something heroic by saving an old bag lady from two young muggers. John’s ideal existence is immediately threatened by the press, the police and his best friend Stanley, who, in attempting to help John cover up his marital deception, only achieves further mayhem. Complication after complication arise as he attempts to keep his double life from exploding during this superb example of a British Farce.







“Run For Your Wife”



March 6 – 22, 2020

Ticket information can be found HERE.

Myers Dinner Theatre

108 Water Street

Hillsboro, IN 47949