Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out a new wing spot in town, Rumberger’s Wings and More!

Rumberger’s has two locations in Peoria and has just opened a new location in Champaign at Village at the Crossing.

Wings is their speciality but they also offer fun sides: broccoli bites, corn bites, buffalo cheese fires, jerk cheese fires, fried okra, onion rings, and rum buns.

Also on the menu are burgers, chicken sandwich, catfish sandwich, Rumberger’s fish salad, field salad, and chicken salad.

Rumberger’s specializes in dry rubs and crispy wings. They are the king of dry rubs! Flavor To The Bone!

They also offer catering.

More information on Rumberger’s can be found online at their website HERE.