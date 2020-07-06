Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat: Puppies!

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Jean Ann Hert, owner of Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat, as well as volunteer, Lisa Dunn, showcase a few puppies looking for their furever family!

We are a small non-breed specific dog rescue in central IL.

We do our best to match homeless dogs and puppies with loving and permanent homes!

We are different from some rescues in that it’s not “first come, first served” when it comes to dog adoptions. We strive to find the homes that are the best fit for each dog, based on it’s individual needs.

*UPDATE*

All of the puppies featured on today’s show have found their furever families! However, Jean Ann says to stay tuned as they’re expecting more puppies in the future!

Check out their website HERE.