Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat to host open house and garage sale

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out Mia and Halo from Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat as they are looking for their Furever Family.

We are a small non profit, non breed specific dog rescue.

We take in dogs that need homes. They come from shelters, breeders, or sometimes owner surrenders. We get them vetted and advertise them and try our best to find them loving and permanent homes.











We strive to find homes best suited for each dog in our care–it’s not first come, first served.

We have a fundraiser/garage sale coming up at the rescue on Saturday, May 8th.

Ruby’s Rescue Open House & Garage Sale

4035 County Road 600 N McLean IL 61754

Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8 AM – 2 PM

Mark you calendar! We plan to have a sale on 5/08/21 here at the rescue in rural McLean. We aren’t asking for donations, but if you have a high dollar item you’d like to donate, please email Jean Ann at rescuejeanann@aol.com.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the dogs in the rescue.

You will also be able to visit adoptable dogs on site as well.

