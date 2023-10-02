McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Support Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat as they continue their heartwarming mission to find loving homes for these deserving pups. At Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, the mission is simple yet profound – finding loving homes for dogs in need. Today, we have the pleasure of introducing you to this incredible organization, and our guest, Lisa Wilson, a dedicated volunteer who plays a vital role in their mission.

Lisa introduces us to Chandler and Cookie, two irresistibly adorable chiweenies. These charming pups are in search of loving homes and hearts to fill with joy.

Located at 4035 E 600 North Road, McLean, IL, Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat is a haven for dogs awaiting their Furever Families. You can also connect with them on Facebook and visit their website to learn more about their heartwarming work.

Mark your calendars for October 7th, from 8 AM to 1 PM, as Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat hosts a garage sale and open house fundraiser at their location, 4035 E 600 North Rd, McLean, IL 61754-7532, United States. While they’re not asking for donations, if you have quality items to contribute, please reach out to Jean Ann at rescuejeanann@aol.com. Every penny raised goes towards caring for the dogs in their rescue.

During the event, you’ll also have the chance to meet some of the wonderful dogs awaiting adoption, giving you the opportunity to make a furry friend’s dream come true.