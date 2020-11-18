Round out No Shave November with Wolf’s Mane Beard Care

Some men put a lot of work into the hair on the top of their head, but neglect the hair on their faces. At Wolf’s Mane Beard Care, they are trying to let them know that it’s possible to grow healthier beards.

Wolf’s Mane products help maintain beards by taking care of the facial skin under the beard. Common issues men have with their beards include itchiness from the beard growing and flaky dry skin. WMBC helps take care of the skin, so that the beard grows healthy and has a nice sheen to it. Plus, with the cold season here, it’s a good idea to protect your skin and beard from the elements.

Each company has their own ingredients that they use in their beard care product lines. The Wolf’s Mane combination of oils and butters work great together in moisturizing and protecting the skin which relieves those common issues of dryness and itchiness.

Promotion

Wolf’s Mane is currently running their annual “No Shave November Sale” which gives customers 20% off their orders for the entire month of November. They are also taking part in the Pop-Up store event Friday and Saturday (November 20-21) at Marketplace Mall in Champaign in partnership with Champaign’s Hair Lounge.

Wolf’s Mane Beard Care

PO Box 8903

Champaign, IL 61826

http://www.wolfsmanebeardcare.com