Rooted Wealth Advisors: new name, new podcast, same sound advice

Wall St. Financial Group is now Rooted Wealth Advisors.

What has changed? Why?

Basically just the name has changed. Zach and Duke and the team had been thinking about it for a while and figured now was the time. Ultimately, they were looking for a name that better related to their firm and what they stand for.

Rooted Wealth Advisors has also decided to launch a new podcast where they talk about financial topics and offer up tips and useful information, as well as current events, lifestyle topics, and bring on a variety of guests. You can listen by going to http://www.thedowntoearthpodcast.com or checking out the Rooted Wealth Advisors YouTube channel.