Root Touch Up Tips with Something You Salon and Spa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Amanda Baer, owner of Something You Salon and Spa, shares tips on how to handle those more mature hairs while we’re waiting for salons to open back up.

Something You Salon and Spa has just launched the SoYou Salon to Shower program…kinda like farm to table, but for beauty! They can now take product orders through their website! This is only a compilation of their best sellers, so if you don’t see what you need, please email the salon and they would be happy to put it together! Click here to order: https://www.somethingyoubeauty.com/shop