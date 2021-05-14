Roofing isn’t for amateurs, especially Tim

Tim isn’t a roofer. You probably don’t need video proof to believe it. Yet, we have it anyway. Today, Kyle from Rector Construction challenged Tim to a little roofing competition, and let’s just say it wasn’t pretty.

The point is, the team at Rector knows what they’re doing when it comes to installing or repairing your roof. They’re skilled, efficient, and thorough. In fact, most roofs they’re able to tear off and replace in a single day.

If it’s time for you to have your roof inspected, repaired, or replaced you should give them a call or visit them below:

https://www.rectorconstruction.com

503 S. Country Fair Dr., #2A, Champaign, IL

217-281-7000

