As the weather cools, many are wondering how they can still engage with their community this fall. Visit Champaign County has some tips to safely explore and enjoy the area.

• Check out fall foliage in our forest preserves—We often forget how lucky we are to enjoy the colors of fall through our foliage. With five forest preserves in our county, there’s ample opportunity to take it in. One favorite spot is the Bell Tower at Lake of the Woods. You can get above the canopy of trees and see the vibrant colors below. Hikes at Allerton Park and Middle Fork are also amazing this time of year.