Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Rock Steady Boxing is a fitness and training gym designed uniquely for people with Parkinson’s Disease (PWP) using training exercises used by boxers.

We use boxing as an effective exercise against the symptoms of PD.

We also use fitness exercise to improve overall health and camaraderie among the members.

We have fun & variety every week.

Unlimited access to all classes.

Lora is a retired physical therapist.

We welcome community and University student volunteers.

We provide Parkinson’s specific exercises in a fitness environment for people who might think they have a dim future.

We have been serving the Champaign area community for 5 1/2 years with members coming from Milford, Bloomington, Decatur, Danville, and towns in between.

http://champaign.rsbaffiliate.com/

(217) 781-0335

Email: champaign@rsbaffiliate.com

Rock Steady Boxing Champaign

Business/Organization Phone

217-781-0335

Business/Organization Address

2100 S Neil St

Champaign, IL. 61820

http://www.rocksteadyboxing.org