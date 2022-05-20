Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine, is back with a lighter version of the comfort food, meatloaf.

Roasted Pineapple Meatloaf


Meatloaf

  • 1 lb Ground Turkey
  • 2 C Fresh Pineapple Chunks
  • 1/3 C Panko
  • 1/4 C Pineapple Juice
  • 4 Scallions
  • 2 t Soy Sauce
  • 1/4 t Crushed Red Pepper Flakes


Glaze

  • 2 T Pineapple Juice
  • 6 T Hoisin Sauce

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°.
  2. Thinly slice the scallions, separating whites from greens. Mince the whites.
  3. To a medium bowl, add the panko and 1/4 cup pineapple juice and mix until pasty.
  4. Add the ground turkey scallion whites, soy sauce and crushed red pepper flakes. Combine the mixture well with your hands and form it into 4 small loaves. Arrange the loaves on one side of a lined baking sheet.
  5. In a small bowl, mix 2 Tbsp. reserved pineapple juice and Hoisin sauce. Brush half of the mixture over the top of the meatloaves. Set the remaining half aside.
  6. Arrange the Fresh Pineapple Chunks on the other half of the lined sheet tray.
  7. Bake at 425° for 20 minutes. Glaze the meatloaves with the remaining half of the Hoisin mix and return to the oven for 4-5 minutes, or until the glaze is tacky and the internal temperature of the meatloaves is 160°.
  8. Serve meatloaves with the roasted pineapple.