Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine, is back with a lighter version of the comfort food, meatloaf.
Roasted Pineapple Meatloaf
Meatloaf
- 1 lb Ground Turkey
- 2 C Fresh Pineapple Chunks
- 1/3 C Panko
- 1/4 C Pineapple Juice
- 4 Scallions
- 2 t Soy Sauce
- 1/4 t Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
Glaze
- 2 T Pineapple Juice
- 6 T Hoisin Sauce
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- Thinly slice the scallions, separating whites from greens. Mince the whites.
- To a medium bowl, add the panko and 1/4 cup pineapple juice and mix until pasty.
- Add the ground turkey scallion whites, soy sauce and crushed red pepper flakes. Combine the mixture well with your hands and form it into 4 small loaves. Arrange the loaves on one side of a lined baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, mix 2 Tbsp. reserved pineapple juice and Hoisin sauce. Brush half of the mixture over the top of the meatloaves. Set the remaining half aside.
- Arrange the Fresh Pineapple Chunks on the other half of the lined sheet tray.
- Bake at 425° for 20 minutes. Glaze the meatloaves with the remaining half of the Hoisin mix and return to the oven for 4-5 minutes, or until the glaze is tacky and the internal temperature of the meatloaves is 160°.
- Serve meatloaves with the roasted pineapple.