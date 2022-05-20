Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine, is back with a lighter version of the comfort food, meatloaf.

Roasted Pineapple Meatloaf



Meatloaf

1 lb Ground Turkey

2 C Fresh Pineapple Chunks

1/3 C Panko

1/4 C Pineapple Juice

4 Scallions

2 t Soy Sauce

1/4 t Crushed Red Pepper Flakes



Glaze

2 T Pineapple Juice

6 T Hoisin Sauce

Instructions