Roasted Green Beans and Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Roasted Green Beans and Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries has become a new family favorite over the past few years at the Dukeman house.

It combines all of my Thanksgiving favorites (green beans, sweet potatoes, and cranberries) in a much healthier dish than my usual fat-laden sides. Delicious, easy to make and easy to clean up.

Here are my favorite twins, Logan and Liam, that I’m so very thankful for this year.

Roasted Green Beans and Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled

12 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed

4 Tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

freshly ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons whole grain mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme)

For the complete recipe, visit Anita’s website HERE.