Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Prepare for a life-changing experience like no other as Rising Tide 2023 approaches. This event, designed to inspire transformation and unity, offers a unique opportunity for attendees worldwide. Whether you choose to be there in person at co-host sites across the globe or join the live online sessions, Rising Tide will undoubtedly leave you transformed.

On October 6th, Rising Tide kicks off with keynote presentations from luminaries in their fields. On Saturday, October 7th, Rising Tide delves deeper into focused areas that matter most. Topics range from Education & Community to Creating a Trauma-Informed Practice, Somatosensory Strategies, Experiential Therapies, Leading from a Trauma-Informed Lens, and Partnering with Children & Families. The lineup of breakout presenters is truly exceptional.

The grand finale of Rising Tide features a special guest appearance by Ben Zobrist, the 2016 World Series MVP. He will share his personal mental health journey and emphasize the importance of connection among individuals.

Mark your calendars for October 6th and 7th, 2023, and be part of this transformative experience.