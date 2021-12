Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

90’s Daughter is preparing for a fun “New Years Eve show at The Radisson Hotel Ballroom in Urbana.”

Buy tickets at 90sdaughter.ticketleap.com/9dnye

The main features are: Open Bar, Steak/Chicken Buffet, Hotel Stay, and 90’s Daughter

Other features: Champagne toast, photo booth, midnight snack, party favors, New Years Day breakfast

Its a couples package – price of $349 is for TWO people.