Rid the air in your home of nearly all germs with a UV light from Mattex

A new, cleverly installed UV lightbulb can help rid your home of nearly all germs in the air. Mike from Mattex says putting this device in your ductwork will do the trick, and hospitals even use this same technology to keep their air germ-free. As air passes over the UV bulb, it is purified of any harmful viruses and germs…before the air enters back into your home.

Installation is fairly simple, but needs to be completed by an HVAC professional. For more details on how to improve the indoor air quality of your home, please visit Mattex on their website or by calling 217-355-9700.