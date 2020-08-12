Rickey Allen Meredith on CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

One Week Boutique is a twice yearly children's consignment sales event specializing in the highest quality of gently worn children's and maternity clothing, shoes, toys, books, games, baby equipment (strollers, cribs, high chairs, etc.) and baby and children's furniture. They have over 40,000 items to choose from, priced at approximately 30-50% of the retail value!