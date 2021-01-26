Rick Ridings expands in Monticello to offer all domestic brands

For decades, Rick Ridings has served car buyers throughout Central Illinois…most prominently through their Ford dealership off Interstate 72 in Monticello. But now, with the recent acquisition of Bill Abbott, Rick Ridings sells far more than just Fords. The latest models from Chevy, Buick, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram are all available as well.

This award-winning dealership not only sells new and pre-owned vehicles, but services them too. At Rick Ridings, they pride themselves on no-pressure sales and a truly enjoyable customer experience. To start the process of finding your new vehicle, visit https://www.rickridings.com.