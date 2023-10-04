Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

In the world of medical advancements, there’s a revolution happening in the field of joint replacements. And today, we’re excited to introduce you to a groundbreaking technology that’s changing the game. Join us as we delve into the fascinating world of Robotic Total Joint Replacements, brought to you by Dr. Brett Keller of Gibson Area Hospital.

Meet the Expert: Dr. Brett Keller

Dr. Brett Keller, an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Gibson Area Hospital, is at the forefront of this transformative technology. He specializes in Total Hip and Total Knee replacements with the assistance of robotics, specifically the Mako Robot. Dr. Keller’s expertise extends to sports medicine, fracture care, and providing general orthopaedic services to the central Illinois rural community.

The Robotic Revolution

Robotic-assisted surgery has brought precision and accuracy to the forefront of joint replacements. Patients seeking total joint arthroplasty often have questions about this cutting-edge procedure. Dr. Keller is here to unravel the mysteries and intricacies of Robotic Total Joint Replacements.

Orthopaedic Excellence in Mahomet

Beyond robotics, Dr. Keller and his team are dedicated to serving athletes, fractures, joints, and spines. Their orthopaedic presence in Mahomet ensures that the community has access to top-notch care for a wide range of orthopaedic needs.

Exploring the Future

As we journey into the world of medical innovation, joint models may be brought in to help explain orthopaedic diagnoses. Gibson Area Hospital boasts a robust orthopaedic department with four orthopaedic surgeons and four PA’s, delivering services to multiple clinics in various service areas.

In the ever-evolving world of medicine, robotics is proving to be a game-changer, offering hope, precision, and a brighter future for joint replacement patients.