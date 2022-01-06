Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County in late January

Restaurant Week, a 9-day celebration of local food in Champaign County, returns January 28th through February 5th. The celebration will showcase restaurants and food trucks, serving up Filipino, Indian, Cambodian, Thai, Laos, Mexican, Caribbean, Italian, Zambian, Vegetarian, Vegan, soul food, farm-to-table, and standard American fare. Many restaurants will continue offering takeout options for those wishing to dine at home as well.

Here’s how it works:

FIND A RESTAURANT — Search restaurants below and check out their menus. DINE-IN or TAKE OUT — Make your reservations early or get out anytime during a restaurant’s open hours from January 28–February 5, 2022. Want to eat at home? Check for the restaurants offering takeout options! SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE — Share your pictures and experience with #CCRestaurantWeek for a chance to win a $100 gift card to your Champaign County area restaurant of choice EAT OUT OFTEN — With so many restaurants in our community, you can broaden your horizons and find many new favorites. TIP GENEROUSLY — As our hospitality industry recovers, please tip the staff who are working hard during these challenging times. BE KIND!

To learn more about the participating restaurants–including Everyday Kitchen at Lodgic in Champaign–check out Visit Champaign County online.