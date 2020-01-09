Restaurant Week 2020: Hamilton Walker’s

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

2020 RESTAURANT WEEK

The Champaign County Area Restaurant Week is back for it’s fourth year in 2020! This nine-day celebration of local food will leave you craving more when you discover our award-winning food scene. Whether you crave authentic Italian dishes, Asian-inspired cuisine, or classic American dishes, Restaurant Week will satisfy all your hunger pangs.

Lunch Menus: $9

Dinner Menus: $19 / $29 / $39

Reservations at individual restaurants are highly encouraged where applicable.

ABOUT HAMILTON WALKER’S

Hamilton Walker’s is the community’s gathering place. Founded by three long-time residents of Champaign, this modern steakhouse with a chic 1940’s Hollywood vibe is an inviting gathering place and backdrop for meeting, dining, and socializing; for friends, family, and business; for toasting special events and celebrating life.

Our mission is to offer memorable food and flawless service in an extraordinary setting.

The kitchen is stewarded by widely-respected culinarian, Chef Zachary Schweig. Our inspired menu—created from the finest premium aged meats, freshest seafood, and hand selected produce, and expertly prepared with the highest quality ingredients and flavorful seasonings—offers a superior dining experience, presented with Hamilton Walker’s signature flair.