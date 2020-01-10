Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Respite Care for Seniors

Respite care provides temporary relief for caregivers and family members caring for people with disabilities or special needs. Respite care can also be used to allow for recovery after a surgery or hospital stay.

The program provides families and caregivers the much-needed break from providing the daily needs of a loved one in a safe, fun, home-like environment. You can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your loved one is well taken care of.

Helping You Concentrate on Getting Well



While recovering from a surgery or recent hospital stay patients may need more care and assistance with daily tasks. Our professionally trained, caring staff can help ensure your road to recovery is a short one. We offer assistance with medications, daily tasks, and on-site rehabilitation services so that you can concentrate on getting well.

Carriage Crossing offers the highest level of professionalism and care, dedicated to meeting the needs of each resident while still fostering independence and dignity to those we serve.

On your road to recover, our caring staff provides assistance with activities of daily living, including:

• Bathing

• Grooming

• Continence management

• Transferring

• Dressing

• Medication reminders or administration

• Diabetes management

• Nutritional support

