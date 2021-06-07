Resistance training options at Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Marcia Stevens, owner of Champaign Fitness Center, joins us to get us moving today.

Here’s more from Marcia:

We all need to do resistance training.

Resistance training is strength training and can be done with dumbbells, barbells, resistance bands, machines, body weight, and more.

Today we will use weighted bars, or “body bars” to try a few exercises. The benefits of resistance training are many and include muscle mass and strength, stronger bones, better joint flexibility, better balance, weight control, and increased metabolism, more energy, and less stress.

The body bar is a weighted solid steel bar encased in high quality easy-grip rubber.

This workout tool will make traditional exercises more challenging by adding a balance component that recruits the abdominals and strengthens stabilizers throughout the body. Using the body bar enables one to work many different muscle groups at one time.

Learn more about all the different classes offered at Champaign Fitness Center HERE.