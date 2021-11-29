Researchers looking for participants in gut microbiome study

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We are a nutrition group on campus studying how different food groups can change the gut microbiome. We study this because the gut microbiome has been linked to health benefits ranging from metabolic health to brain health. We have 5 or 6 different studies going on looking at different food groups and how these isolated foods can affect gut microbial compositions.

Our research group is full of well-trained technicians, graduate, and undergraduate students and we are respectful of your time. We explain all the procedures and make sure all your questions are answered.

And people should also know that we use good science to collect data. We use state of the art machines to study gut microbes and understand what they are doing, we have computer games to test memory and thinking and a new exercise facility with treadmills, bikes, and weights.



















All of our studies give free meals or snacks for the research. We have beverages and snacks, whole meals containing avocados and walnuts, and fiber supplements you can mix right into foods/beverages you normally eat. So they are all very easy to consume.

All our study participants get paid for their time. The payments range from $300-$1000 depending on the study.



Nutrition and Human Microbiome Laboratory

1201 West Gregory Drive

Urbana, IL 61801