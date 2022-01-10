Rescheduled Rantoul High School Madgrial Dinner will go on

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Madrigal Performance and Tickets
The Madrigal Performances at Rantoul High School have been rescheduled for Friday, January 14th and Saturday, January 15th. The performances begin at 6:00 pm in the RTHS Cafeteria.

For any questions about the change, please contact Amy Rife, Choral Teacher at 217-892-2151 or email her at amyrife@rths193.org.

The Madrigal Court is a group of auditioned singers who perform a Madrigal dinner in December. We wear time period costumes, perform a written show, sing Madrigal music, and perform at the Madrigal dinners.

