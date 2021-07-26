ResCare Residential Services looking for host families

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

ResCare Residential Services partners with people in the community who open their homes to individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

We currently have 47 homes within Illinois 172 Individuals within the State. Currently, we have 4-host home providers with 5 Individuals placed in those homes.

Individuals with disabilities reside with host home providers, enjoying a family environment and opportunities to become part of the community.

We work closely with the individual and host home provider to ensure positive relationships develop and remain in continuous contact with both parties to meet each individual’s needs. All providers must pass background checks and receive extensive training, including medication administration, CPR, and first aid

Host Home is a benefit to both the provider and the Individual. The Individual becomes a family member and for a lot of our individuals, it could be the first time.

The provider is trained on being a DSP and in CPR/First Aid and receives 65% of the Individuals annual CILA award letter that is tax-free.

Home Host Provide:

A nuturing and family-enviroment

Community involvement

Personal care and support

Relationships with care providers

They will receive a check 2x a month. We are still very active in our Individual’s lives, we do home checks monthly we provide a 24/7 on-call number so that we can be reached, and even a nursing on-call in case of any medical questions.

Our goal is to match the Provider to the Individual to the best of our ability so that it is as successful as possible. There is a process that is place that includes a visit from the fire marshall to make sure the house is suitable.

We are trying to promote Host Home because it is a good way for us to help the people that we support and also members of the community.