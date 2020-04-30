Repair or replace your roof with The Roofing Dog

You can’t get a haircut or sit down at a restaurant these days, but you can get your roof replaced or repaired. The Roofing Dog is staying busy–and socially distanced–while much of the rest of the state has ground to a halt. The Roofing Dog is standing by ready to help you with any roofing issue you might have…especially in light of the recent weather.

Your home is likely your biggest investment, and there’s never a bad time to make sure the roof is functioning properly. To set up a socially-distanced appointment, visit The Roofing Dog online.