REO Speedwagon bassist returns to Champaign, donates to charities

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A rock star with ties to Champaign is in town this week and he’s here in the spirit of giving.

Bruce Hall is the bassist for REO Speedwagon.

He came to Central Illinois to pay his mom an unexpected visit, but that wasn’t the only surpise he had in store.

He made it to Walmart and his family loaded up five shopping carts with food for various charities.

They took those donations to Restoration Urban Ministries and Feeding Our Kids.

Hall says he wants to set an example for his kids and give back to the community where he was raised.

“We’re fortunate enough to be in a position in our lives where we don’t have to worry about where the next meal is coming from. But some folks do. My wife has a saying, when God blesses us we bless others. So that’s what we do.”